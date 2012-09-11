* Shares in Hero MotoCorp fall 1.5 percent on worries the two-wheeler maker will have to cut production after posting a 11.9 percent fall in sales in August. * Sales of motorcycles in India fell 8.5 percent last month from a year ago, according to the report on Monday from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. * Hero MotoCorp has reduced production due to the slowdown in demand, its managing director said last week, although he did not provide figures. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)