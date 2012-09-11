* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 bps at 8.17 percent, after falling as much as 3 bps in session. * Yields retrace some of the falls after oil minister Jaipal Reddy says a discussion of a hike in fuel prices was not in the agenda for a cabinet committee meeting later in the day, contrary to earlier media reports. * Still, investors remain hopeful of a hike in fuel prices. The government has nearly exhausted its budgeted subsidy in compensating oil firms for previous year's losses. Any further subsidy allocation will need more borrowing from market. * Strong move by government to show reform intent will build up hopes of a rate cut on Sept. 17, dealers add. * Traded volumes good at 215.50 billion rupees. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)