* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.4 percent, while the 50-share NSE index adds 0.38 percent as of 1431 IST. * Shares in Indian state-owned oil marketing companies extend gains after Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy says India will have to hike the price of heavily subsidised fuels such as diesel in the short term. * Hindustan Petroleum Corp gains 2.8 percent, Bharat Petroleum Corp gains 2.6 percent, and Indian Oil Corp Ltd rises 1.2 percent. * Hopes that government fiscal consolidation steps will give room for the RBI to cut interest rates also spark buying in financial stocks. * Home loan provider Housing Development Finance Corp gains 2.2 percent, while ICICI Bank gains 0.7 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)