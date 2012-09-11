September 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Kraftwerke Linth-Limmern AG
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 27, 2052
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 100.162
Reoffer yield 2.993 pct
Spread 150 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ZKB
Listing Six
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0194958960
