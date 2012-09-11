* Shares in Deccan Chronicle Holdings falls nearly 10 percent after India's banking secretary DK Mittal says forensic auditing investigation in the company is underway and a few meetings have been held. * The banking secretary also says the total exposure of state-owned and private banks to Deccan Chronicle group is about 50 bln rupees. * Shares in Deccan Chronicle have fallen 63.5 percent even after its chairman assured markets that the company had enough assets to face what he called a "liquidity crisis" on Aug. 2. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/arup.roychoudhury@thomsonr uters.com)