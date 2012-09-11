* The USD/INR premium in the currency futures market, especially in the six-month tenor, is sharply below the onshore forward market and provides a good opportunity for importers to hedge their six-month forward payments, analysts say. * The six-month forward is trading at a premium of 184 bps or an outright rate of 57.24 per dollar versus the six-month futures contract, which is being quoted at 56.84 on the NSE. * "For importers it's recommended to hedge in the exchange, since exchange premium is approximately 30 paisa lower for 6 months. That crearly saves around 30 lakhs (3 mln rupees) for every $10 million of exposure," said Sameer Lodha, Managing Director at QuantArt Market Solutions. * Lodha said the forward premium on the exchange is 1.10 percent lower in annualised terms than in the OTC market. The benefit can be taken by those corporates who have six months open exposure or are taking six months buyer's credit. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)