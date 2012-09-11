ISLAMABAD, Sept 11 Pakistani stocks ended lower on Tuesday in thin trade due to uncertainty in overseas markets, traders said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index ended 0.17 percent, or 26.17 points, lower at 15,214.02 on total volume of 153.57 million shares.

"The uncertainty in the international market had an impact, due to which investor activity was comparatively low," said Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp.

"There was lack of foreign interest. There were also a lack of triggers in the market."

In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended slightly stronger at 94.58/94.63 to the dollar, compared to Monday's close of 94.69/94.74.

Overnight rates in the money market ended steady at 10.40 percent. (Reporting By Katharine Houreld; Editing by Nick Macfie)