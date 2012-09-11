Sept 11 Medical device maker NuVasive Inc
said a U.S. circuit court reversed a verdict by a
district court that required the company to pay $60 million in a
trademark suit concerning its Neurovision products.
The lawsuit, filed by Neurovision Medical Products Inc in
September 2009, sought to cancel NuVasive's trademark on the
products that carried the Ventura, California-based company's
name, alleging trademark infringement.
NuVasive, which focuses on making surgical products for
spine procedures, uses the name for its nerve monitoring
platform.
The circuit court ruling on Monday comes after NuVasive
appealed the district court judgment from last January. The
judgment also prohibited NuVasive from using the NeuroVision
name for marketing purposes, apart from requiring NuVasive to
pay attorney fees and costs.
The circuit court on Monday also reversed these judgments
and sent the case back to the district court for a new trial
under a different judge.
NuVasive expects the new proceedings to begin in the coming
months, the company said in a regulatory filing.