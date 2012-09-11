BRIEF-Fantasia proposes to conduct an international offering of USD denominated senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of USD denominated senior notes.
Sep 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower City Developments Ltd
Issue Amount S$50 million
Maturity Date September 21, 2018
Coupon 2.78 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 2.78 pct
Payment Date September 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
