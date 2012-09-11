September 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Sabadell International Finance BV

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 19, 2014

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 99.994

Reoffer price 99.994

Spread 375 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, commerzbank,Credit Suisse & Sabadell

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing AIAF

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law Spanish

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.