September 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower BAWAG PSK Bank fuer Arbeit und Wirtschaft
und Oesterreichische Postsparkasse AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 18, 2019
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.682
Yield 1.924 pct
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, ERSTE, Goldman sachs &
Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Austrian
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme
Data supplied by International Insider.