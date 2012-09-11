September 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BAWAG PSK Bank fuer Arbeit und Wirtschaft

und Oesterreichische Postsparkasse AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 18, 2019

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.682

Yield 1.924 pct

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, ERSTE, Goldman sachs &

Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Austrian

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme

Data supplied by International Insider.