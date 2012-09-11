Septembre 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Total Capital International SA
Guarantor Total SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 15, 2023
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 99.84
Reoffer price 99.84
Yield 2.251 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 75.5bp
Over the 1.75 pct Due 2022 DBR
Payment Date September 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & JP Morgan
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0830194501
