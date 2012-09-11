September 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Baloise Holding AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 12, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 100.365

Yield 0.925

Spread 59 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0188295536

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 12, 2022

Coupon 2.0 pct

Yield 2.008 pct

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0194695083

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date October 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

