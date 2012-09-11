BRIEF-Propertylink Group divests 320 Pitt Street for $275 million
* FY2017 guidance of distributable earnings of 6.67 cents per security & distribution of 6.321 cents per security reconfirmed
September 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Baloise Holding AG
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 12, 2017
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 100.365
Yield 0.925
Spread 59 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0188295536
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 12, 2022
Coupon 2.0 pct
Yield 2.008 pct
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0194695083
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date October 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* FY2017 guidance of distributable earnings of 6.67 cents per security & distribution of 6.321 cents per security reconfirmed
* In May 2017, group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB7.47 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: