Borrower Stora Enso Oyj
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 19, 2018
Coupon 5.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.58
Spread 400 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 447.9bp
Over the 4.0 pct Due 2018 DBR
Payment Date September 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citigroup, JP Morgan & Nordea Markets
Ratings Ba2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
