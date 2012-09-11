September 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Issue Amount 100 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date September 25, 2015

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price 100.783

Reoffer price 100.783

Payment Date September 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct selling & 0.1875 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

