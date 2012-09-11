September 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena SpA (Banca MPS)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 19, 2014

Coupon 4.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.781

Spread 450 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 497.2bp

over the OBL#154

Payment Date September 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Morgan Stanley, MPS Capital Services

& Natixis

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.