September 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Neste Oil oyj
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date September 18, 2019
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.533
Spread 270 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 315bp
Over the 3.5% Due 2019 DBR
Payment Date September 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Nordea & SEB
Listing Helsinki
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
