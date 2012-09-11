September 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Neste Oil oyj

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date September 18, 2019

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.533

Spread 270 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 315bp

Over the 3.5% Due 2019 DBR

Payment Date September 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Nordea & SEB

Listing Helsinki

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Data supplied by International Insider.