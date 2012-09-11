BRIEF-Propertylink Group divests 320 Pitt Street for $275 million
* FY2017 guidance of distributable earnings of 6.67 cents per security & distribution of 6.321 cents per security reconfirmed
September 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co Ltd (KHNP)
Issue Amount $750 million
Maturity Date September 19, 2022
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 98.401
Reoffer price 98.401
Yield 3.188 pct
Spread 150 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UST
Payment Date September 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BAML, Citi, Deutsche Bank & Goldman Sachs
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law New York
* FY2017 guidance of distributable earnings of 6.67 cents per security & distribution of 6.321 cents per security reconfirmed
* In May 2017, group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB7.47 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: