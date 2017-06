* USD/INR is expected to drop towards 55.25 versus its previous close of 55.34/35 on the back of a global risk off but sentiment will be cautious ahead of the factory output data at 0530 GMT and a German court ruling on the euro zone's rescue fund. For a preview see: * The U.S. dollar hovered near four-month lows against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday after Moody's warned it could cut the credit rating of the United States and on expectations of more stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve. * Traders expect the pair to move in a 55.25 to 55.60 range during the session with dollar demand from oil firms likely to provide some support. * Almost all Asian currencies were stronger versus the dollar. For a snapshot see: * In the offshore forwards market, the pair closed at 55.48-53 in New York trade. For live prices in Singapore trade see . (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)