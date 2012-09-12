* Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange rose 0.4 percent while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan rose 1.1 percent. * Asian shares edged higher on Wednesday as investors remained cautiously optimistic a German court would approve the legality of the euro zone's bailout fund later in the day and the U.S. Federal Reserve may deliver further stimulus measures this week. * Provisional exchange data shows foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 4.23 billion rupees on Tuesday, when the BSE index rose 0.49 percent. * India will release industrial output data for July on Sept. 12 around 11.00 a.m. IST (0530 GMT). India's industrial output fell for the third time in four months in June, and is likely to remain weak in July as well. * Despite being disappointed in the past, investors remain hopeful the government will soon announce fiscal reforms given India is under threat of being downgraded into a sub-investment grade ratings by Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings. * Strong move by government to show reform intent will build up hopes of a rate cut on Sept. 17, dealers add. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)