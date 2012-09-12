* USD/INR trading at 55.22/23 after opening at the day's low of 55.14, its weakest since Aug. 23 and down from its close of 55.34/35 on Tuesday. * Broad weakness in the U.S. unit after a warning from Moody's regarding a possible cut in its credit rating weighed. * Traders, however, expect the unit to trade rangebound ahead of the factory output data at 0530 GMT which is expected to show industrial activity expanded at 0.3 percent in July after shrinking 1.8 percent in June. * Asian shares edge up on cautious optimism ahead of the German court ruling on the legality of the euro zone's bailout fund. * Traders will now await the domestic share market moves for further direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)