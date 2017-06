* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 1 basis point at 8.19 percent, ahead of July industrial output data. * Oil prices rose on Tuesday as expectations rose that the U.S. Fed will act to bolster the economy and a German court will approve a euro zone rescue plan. * India's industrial output likely remained subdued in July, edging up 0.3 percent on year, after shrinking 1.8 percent in June. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)