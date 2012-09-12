Sept 12 Following is a list of events in
Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended slightly stronger at
94.58/94.63 to the dollar, compared to Monday's close of
94.69/94.74.
* Pakistani stocks ended lower on Tuesday in thin trade due
to uncertainty in overseas markets, traders said. The Karachi
Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index ended 0.17 percent, or
26.17 points, lower at 15,214.02 on total volume of 153.57
million shares.
* The Dow industrials closed at the highest level in nearly
five years on Tuesday in a lightly traded session before key
decisions in Germany and the United States that could give
markets a further boost. The Dow Jones industrial average
ended up 69.07 points, or 0.52 percent, to 13,323.36. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index closed up 4.48 points, or
0.31 percent, to 1,433.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index
gained 0.50 point, or 0.02 percent, to 3,104.53.
* Brent crude was steady on Wednesday after four days of
gains, staying above $115 a barrel as investors remained
cautiously optimistic a German court would approve the legality
of the euro zone's bailout fund. London Brent crude for
October delivery, which expires on Thursday, was trading 2 cents
higher at $115.42 a barrel by 0326 GMT, after settling up 59
cents on Tuesday. U.S. crude for October delivery was
down 14 cents at $97.03 a barrel.
* Gold hovered near a six-month high on Tuesday as investors
stayed put ahead of a German court ruling on the euro zone's
rescue fund and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, while a
weaker dollar lent support. Spot gold had inched up 0.2
percent to $1,735.71 per ounce by 0314 GMT. It hit $1,741.30
last Friday, the highest since Feb. 29. U.S. gold gained
0.2 percent to $1,738.20.
* Sixty killed in factory fire in
Pakistan-police[IDn:nL3E8KC17Y]
* Taliban raked in $400 million from diverse
sources-UN[IDn:nL1E8KBAJH]
(Reporting By Aisha Chowdhry)