Sept 12 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51 281 0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended slightly stronger at 94.58/94.63 to the dollar, compared to Monday's close of 94.69/94.74.

* Pakistani stocks ended lower on Tuesday in thin trade due to uncertainty in overseas markets, traders said. The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index ended 0.17 percent, or 26.17 points, lower at 15,214.02 on total volume of 153.57 million shares.

* The Dow industrials closed at the highest level in nearly five years on Tuesday in a lightly traded session before key decisions in Germany and the United States that could give markets a further boost. The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 69.07 points, or 0.52 percent, to 13,323.36. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index closed up 4.48 points, or 0.31 percent, to 1,433.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.50 point, or 0.02 percent, to 3,104.53.

* Brent crude was steady on Wednesday after four days of gains, staying above $115 a barrel as investors remained cautiously optimistic a German court would approve the legality of the euro zone's bailout fund. London Brent crude for October delivery, which expires on Thursday, was trading 2 cents higher at $115.42 a barrel by 0326 GMT, after settling up 59 cents on Tuesday. U.S. crude for October delivery was down 14 cents at $97.03 a barrel.

* Gold hovered near a six-month high on Tuesday as investors stayed put ahead of a German court ruling on the euro zone's rescue fund and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, while a weaker dollar lent support. Spot gold had inched up 0.2 percent to $1,735.71 per ounce by 0314 GMT. It hit $1,741.30 last Friday, the highest since Feb. 29. U.S. gold gained 0.2 percent to $1,738.20.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on

* Sixty killed in factory fire in Pakistan-police[IDn:nL3E8KC17Y]

* Taliban raked in $400 million from diverse sources-UN[IDn:nL1E8KBAJH] (Reporting By Aisha Chowdhry)