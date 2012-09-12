US STOCKS-Caution sets in on Wall St ahead of UK vote, ECB, Comey testimony

MUMBAI, Sept 12 Shares in Reliance Mediaworks dropped as much as 7.2 percent on Wednesday on worries about its loan exposure after Digital Domain Media Group Inc filed for bankruptcy protection.
Reliance Mediaworks Ltd is listed as one of Digital Domain's largest unsecured creditors. Analysts estimated the company controlled by Indian billionaire Anil Ambani had lent about 1.4 billion rupees ($25.28 million) to Digital Domain.
Reliance Mediaworks shares were down 3.6 percent as of 0433 GMT. ($1 = 55.3750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
