* RBI is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 8.14 percent, unchanged from 8.1439 percent at last week's sale, according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. * For the 91-day treasury bills, the highest forecast in the poll was 8.19 percent, while the lowest was 8.12 percent. * RBI is expected to sell 182-day t-bills at 8.13 percent versus the auction cut-off of 8.2475 percent two weeks ago. * The highest forecast for the 182-day t-bills was 8.17 percent, the lowest 8.08 percent. * RBI will auction 70 billion rupees of the 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of the 182-day bills. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)