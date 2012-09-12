* RBI is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 8.14 percent,
unchanged from 8.1439 percent at last week's sale, according to
the median estimate in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary
dealers.
* For the 91-day treasury bills, the highest forecast in the
poll was 8.19 percent, while the lowest was 8.12 percent.
* RBI is expected to sell 182-day t-bills at 8.13 percent versus
the auction cut-off of 8.2475 percent two weeks ago.
* The highest forecast for the 182-day t-bills was 8.17 percent,
the lowest 8.08 percent.
* RBI will auction 70 billion rupees of the 91-day bills and 50
billion rupees of the 182-day bills.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)