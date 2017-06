* USD/INR stays weak at 55.2625/2675 versus its previous close of 55.34/35. * A softer-than-expected factory output number for July fails to have much impact on markets. * Instead, USD/INR being pressured by rising domestic stocks and as euro hits four-month high on media reports that Spain's prime minister was considering asking for help from the ECB bond-buying programme. * Dollar also pressured by expectations of more U.S. monetary easing and a warning from Moody's that it could cut the credit rating of United States. * Traders await the German court ruling on the legality of the euro zone bailout plan for cues on the global risk sentiment. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)