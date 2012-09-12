* India 5-year OIS rate rises 1 bp to 7.21 percent, while the 1-year rate unchanged at 7.75 percent as of 0631 GMT. * Bonds, OIS barely move after July factory output data only slightly below estimates. * Traders eye August wholesale price index due on Friday, with inflation expected to have accelerated 6.95 percent vs July's 6.87 percent as per a Reuters poll. * Global risk-on trades a factor -- MSCI Global index hits five-month high, crude oil remains above $115/barrel -- ahead of a crucial German court decision over the euro zone bailout fund. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)