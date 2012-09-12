* India 5-year OIS rate rises 1 bp to 7.21
percent, while the 1-year rate unchanged at 7.75
percent as of 0631 GMT.
* Bonds, OIS barely move after July factory output data only
slightly below estimates.
* Traders eye August wholesale price index due on Friday, with
inflation expected to have accelerated 6.95 percent vs July's
6.87 percent as per a Reuters poll.
* Global risk-on trades a factor -- MSCI Global index
hits five-month high, crude oil remains
above $115/barrel -- ahead of a crucial German court decision
over the euro zone bailout fund.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)