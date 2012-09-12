BRIEF-Cifi Holdings Group Co Ltd says unit entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Xu Chang, indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of co, entered into sale and purchase agreement with Wing Tai China
September 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Bank AG
Issue Amount 500 million Russian ruble
Maturity Date September 28, 2012
Coupon 6.4 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date September 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Intends to use net proceeds from notes issue to refinance certain of its existing indebtedness