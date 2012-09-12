* Shares in Apollo Tyres jump 4.9 percent to 98.20 rupees as of 0652 GMT after Bank of America-Merrill Lynch raises target price to 135 rupees from 115 rupees, while maintaining its "buy" rating on the stock, in a report dated Wednesday. * BoA-ML says expects Apollo's EBITDA margins to sustain improvement through fiscal 2014 driven by better sales mix and improved utilisation in the city of Chennai. * Investment bank also expects "pricing discipline" at Apollo, while adding "strong" cash generation and "sharp moderation" in capex will lower debt levels. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/manoj.dharra@thomsonreuter .com)