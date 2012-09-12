* Indian overnight cash rates steady at its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent. * Banks' borrowing from the repo window on Wednesday fell to 307.45 billion rupees from 513.90 bln rupees on Tuesday. * Cash rates had dropped to as low as 7 percent last week, as banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window dropped to 21.2 billion rupees, its lowest in nearly a year. * Traders say rates could inch further up towards 8.15-8.25 percent levels next week as corporate advance tax payments are made, although a sharper rise is not expected. * "Repo borrowing has dropped due to some government spending and as people have already built up products for advance tax payments over the last two days," said Anuj Tagra, a fixed income dealer with state-run Union Bank of India. * Total volumes in the call money market currently stand at 123.78 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.00 percent, while that in the CBLO market stand at 453.26 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.97 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)