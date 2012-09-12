* Indian overnight cash rates steady at its previous
close of 8.00/8.05 percent.
* Banks' borrowing from the repo window on Wednesday fell to
307.45 billion rupees from 513.90 bln rupees on Tuesday.
* Cash rates had dropped to as low as 7 percent last week, as
banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window dropped to
21.2 billion rupees, its lowest in nearly a year.
* Traders say rates could inch further up towards 8.15-8.25
percent levels next week as corporate advance tax payments are
made, although a sharper rise is not expected.
* "Repo borrowing has dropped due to some government spending
and as people have already built up products for advance tax
payments over the last two days," said Anuj Tagra, a fixed
income dealer with state-run Union Bank of India.
* Total volumes in the call money market currently stand at
123.78 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.00
percent, while that in the CBLO market stand at 453.26 billion
rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.97 percent.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)