* Shares in Tata Motors gain 3.5 percent as of 0830 GMT, heading to a sixth day of gains, on anticipation of a boost in sales when the auto maker releases a fourth-generation Range Rover in October. * The new model will retain the look of the sports utility vehicles, but is expected to be lighter and accommodate smaller engines, analysts say. * J.P.Morgan expects the new Range Rover to weigh about 420 kgs less than existing models, with a price of GBP 71,000 onwards, according to a note dated on Monday. * Jefferies expects 10 percent growth in Range Rover volumes in fiscal 2014. * "Successful launch of Range Rover could add significantly to earnings," Jefferies said in a note last week.