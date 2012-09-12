BRIEF-Fantasia announces issuance of US$350 million 5.5% senior notes due 2018
* Intends to use net proceeds from notes issue to refinance certain of its existing indebtedness
September 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date July 25, 2022
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price 97.661
Reoffer price 97.661
Yield 4.04 pct
Spread 95.25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the ACGB
Payment Date September 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing ASX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500 - 1
Governing Law NSW
Notes The issue size will total A$500
million when fungible
* Intends to use net proceeds from notes issue to refinance certain of its existing indebtedness
WASHINGTON, June 6 President Donald Trump pressed Republican congressional leaders on Tuesday to complete their overhaul of the U.S. healthcare system as lawmakers said they were making progress on a contentious effort that threatens to overwhelm their legislative agenda.