* Shares in Gujarat State Petronet Ltd gain 4.3 percent as of 0850 GMT after Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) cuts tariffs to transport gas via high pressure networks in the state of Gujarat by less than expected. * PNGRB says Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL) must cut tariffs by 12.5 percent versus market expectations for a 18-20 percent cut. * The ruling removes a significant overhang on the stock: GSPL shares had fallen 4.4 percent this month as of Tuesday's close compared to a 2.5 percent gain in the NSE index. * Goldman Sachs says higher tariffs will "positively" impact earnings. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)