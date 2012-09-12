* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 2
basis point to 8.20 percent.
* Bond dealers cite caution ahead of August inflation data on
Friday. WPI expected to have accelerated 6.95 percent vs July's
6.87 percent as per a Reuters poll.
* Dealers still hopeful for a rate cut as early as next week's
policy review if inflation surprises on the downside and
government announces fiscal consolidation steps.
* Little impact seen from industrial output, which grows 0.1
percent in July, slightly less than estimated.
* Globally, risk assets gain moderately after Germany's
Constitutional Court says the country can ratify the euro zone's
bailout fund if it can guarantee no increase in its financial
exposure.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)