* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 2 basis point to 8.20 percent. * Bond dealers cite caution ahead of August inflation data on Friday. WPI expected to have accelerated 6.95 percent vs July's 6.87 percent as per a Reuters poll. * Dealers still hopeful for a rate cut as early as next week's policy review if inflation surprises on the downside and government announces fiscal consolidation steps. * Little impact seen from industrial output, which grows 0.1 percent in July, slightly less than estimated. * Globally, risk assets gain moderately after Germany's Constitutional Court says the country can ratify the euro zone's bailout fund if it can guarantee no increase in its financial exposure. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)