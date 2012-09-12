BRIEF-Fantasia announces issuance of US$350 million 5.5% senior notes due 2018
* Intends to use net proceeds from notes issue to refinance certain of its existing indebtedness
Sept 12 Celtic Residential Irish Mortgage Securitisation No. 9 PLC, Celtic Residential Irish Mortgage Securitisation No. 10 PLC, Celtic Residential Irish Mortgage Securitisation No. 11 PLC and Celtic Residential Irish Mortgage Securitisation NO. 12 Limited
* Moody's determines no negative rating impact on CELTIC RESIDENTIAL IRISH MORTGAGE SECURITISATION NO. 9 , NO.10, NO. 11 PLC & NO. 12 PLC LIMITED following Royal Bank of Scotland plc's downgrade
* Intends to use net proceeds from notes issue to refinance certain of its existing indebtedness
WASHINGTON, June 6 President Donald Trump pressed Republican congressional leaders on Tuesday to complete their overhaul of the U.S. healthcare system as lawmakers said they were making progress on a contentious effort that threatens to overwhelm their legislative agenda.