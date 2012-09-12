* USD/INR trading at 55.15/16 versus its previous close of 55.34/35 and close to 55.14, a three-week low reached in opening deals. * Gains in the domestic share market weigh on dollar/rupee. The main share index provisionally closes at a 7-month closing high, up 0.9 percent on day. * Euro gains after a German court's approval to the euro zone's new rescue fund, further hurting the dollar. * However, some mild dollar demand from oil firms is supporting the pair and preventing a further fall, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)