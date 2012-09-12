* USD/INR trading at 55.15/16 versus its previous close of
55.34/35 and close to 55.14, a three-week low reached in opening
deals.
* Gains in the domestic share market weigh on dollar/rupee. The
main share index provisionally closes at a 7-month
closing high, up 0.9 percent on day.
* Euro gains after a German court's approval to the euro zone's
new rescue fund, further hurting the dollar.
* However, some mild dollar demand from oil firms is supporting
the pair and preventing a further fall, traders say.
