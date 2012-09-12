September 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower GKN Holdings Plc
Issue Amount 450 million sterling
Maturity Date September 19, 2022
Coupon 5.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.847
Spread 375 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct Due 2022 UKT
Payment Date September 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citigroup, HSBC & RBS
Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undislcosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0830978259
