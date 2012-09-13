(Correction to change currency in story from Euro to Russian ruble)
September 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 500 million Russian ruble
Maturity Date June 14, 2016
Coupon 7.0 pct
Issue price 103.195
Reoffer price 101.795
Payment Date September 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 5.5 billion
Russian ruble when fungible
ISIN XS0791160178
