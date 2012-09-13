* USD/INR is expected to trade in a range of 55.00 to 55.40
during the session with investors remaining cautious ahead of
the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting outcome due post market
hours.
* A Reuters poll showed economists raised their bets of a third
round of Fed bond buying known as quantitative easing (QE) to 65
percent from 60 percent in August.
* Further easing would fuel dollar inflows into emerging markets
and risk assets, weighing on the dollar broadly.
* Traders, however, said demand for the greenback from oil
refiners would keep in check any sharp fall in the pair, while a
steady euro near four-month peaks would prevent sharp gains.
* The euro held near a four-month high after Germany's
Constitutional Court gave the green light for Berlin to ratify
the euro zone's permanent rescue fund.
