* USD/INR is expected to trade in a range of 55.00 to 55.40 during the session with investors remaining cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting outcome due post market hours. * A Reuters poll showed economists raised their bets of a third round of Fed bond buying known as quantitative easing (QE) to 65 percent from 60 percent in August. * Further easing would fuel dollar inflows into emerging markets and risk assets, weighing on the dollar broadly. * Traders, however, said demand for the greenback from oil refiners would keep in check any sharp fall in the pair, while a steady euro near four-month peaks would prevent sharp gains. * The euro held near a four-month high after Germany's Constitutional Court gave the green light for Berlin to ratify the euro zone's permanent rescue fund. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)