* Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange fell 0.14 percent while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.01 percent. * Asian shares steadied in choppy trade on Thursday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision later in the day, as investors remained cautiously optimistic for further stimulus action to bolster the world's largest economy. * Provisional exchange data shows foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 4.51 billion rupees on Wednesday, when the BSE index rose 0.82 percent to close at its highest since Feb. 23. * On watch, renewed talks on reforms in retail and aviation FDI, and hike in fuel price. * Strong move by the government to show reform intent will build up hopes of a rate cut on Sept. 17, dealers add. * Investors are also hopeful the Federal Reserve will announce new U.S. asset purchases when it concludes its two-day meeting on Thursday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)