* USD/INR edges higher to 55.33/34 versus its close of 55.21/22 as traders build back longs after the unit fell to its lowest level in three weeks of 55.14 in the previous session. * Traders say some dollar demand from oil refiners and expected weakness in the domestic share market could boost the pair. * However, the euro continues to hold near four-month highs ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting outcome where it is expected to announce more monetary stimulus which will hurt the dollar. * Traders say the pair is seen holding in at 55 to 55.50 range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)