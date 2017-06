* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1 basis point to 8.19 percent. * Yields likely to be rangebound ahead of crucial inflation data on Friday, the last macro print before central bank's rate meet on Monday. * WPI expected to have accelerated 6.95 percent vs July's 6.87 percent as per a Reuters poll. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)