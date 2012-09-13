* India's BSE index gains 0.26 percent as of 0507 GMT, after earlier hitting its highest intraday level since Feb. 24. * The 50-share NSE index advances 0.19 percent. Both indexes head to their seventh consecutive session of gains. * Some state-owned companies rise on media reports the cabinet will meet on Friday to consider selling some of the government's stake in five companies. * National Aluminium Co Ltd shares gain 4.1 percent, while Hindustan Copper gains 1.7 percent, and Neyveli Lignite Corp rises 3.6 percent. * State-owned oil companies gain on continued hopes for a hike in fuel prices: Bharat Petroleum Corp gains 1.2 percent, while Hindustan Petroleum Corp is up 1.2 percent. * Still, caution prevails ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting's outcome later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)