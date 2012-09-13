* India 5-year OIS rate falls 4 bps to 7.19
percent, while the 1-year rate falls 3 bps to
7.73 percent as of 0545 GMT.
* Bond market dealers cite hope the government will decide on a
long-awaited hike in fuel prices to reduce its subsidy burden.
* A fuel price hike would spur bets for RBI rate cuts given the
central bank has pushed the government to undertake fiscal
reforms.
* August WPI on Friday also eyed, with some hope that a
lower-than-expected advance in inflation would raise the
prospects of monetary easing at the RBI policy review on Sept.
17.
