* USD/INR extends gains to 55.44/445 versus its previous close of 55.21/22 * Traders cite government-driven demand for dollars, which they say could be tipped to defence payments. * Some short-covering from banks also seen in early trade, following the pair's fall to three-week lows in the previous session, dealers add. * Traders expect 55.55 to be the top for the USD/INR ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting outcome later in the day and domestic inflation due on Friday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)