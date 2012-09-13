* Shares In Lupin falls 3.3 percent after analysts highlight in reports that a U.S. district court in New Jersey has ruled as valid the patent held by a unit of Johnson & Johnson's on oral contraceptive drug Ortho Tri-Cyclen Lo. * The ruling could prevent Lupin from launching a generic version, although Barclays Capital says the Indian drug maker plans to appeal the verdict given "the company believes it has a strong basis for invalidating the patent." * Lupin declined comment on the U.S. court ruling. The New Jersey court was not immediately reachable. * "While the decision is on expected lines, the ruling is likely to limit the upside for generics from this large OC opportunity," says Kotak Institutional Equities in a report dated Tuesday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/kaustubh.kulkarni@thomsonr uters.com)