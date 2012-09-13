Sept 13 Following is a list of events in
Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended slightly stronger at
94.52/94.58 to the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of
94.58/94.63.
* Pakistani stocks ended higher on Wednesday as a rise in
global stocks and commodity prices boosted sentiment and
investors shopped for bargains. The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE)
benchmark 100-share index ended 0.42 percent, or 64.46 points,
higher at 15,278.48, on volume of 208.11 million shares.
* Wall Street ended little changed on Wednesday, erasing
early gains, as investors turned cautious before a Federal
Reserve decision on another round of monetary stimulus to boost
the economy. The Dow Jones industrial average closed up
9.99 points, or 0.07 percent, to 13,333.35. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index ended up 3.00 points, or 0.21 percent,
to 1,436.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 9.79
points, or 0.32 percent, to 3,114.31.
* Brent crude steadied near $116 a barrel on Thursday, after
rising for five straight sessions, as traders awaited a U.S.
Federal Reserve policy decision that is expected to include
further stimulus action to bolster the world's largest economy.
Brent's front-month October contract, which expires at
the end of Thursday's session, eased six cents to $115.90 a
barrel, after rising 56 cents the previous session. U.S. crude
rose four cents to $97.05 a barrel.
* Gold was little changed on Thursday with investors
awaiting a key Federal Reserve policy decision that may come a
day after a German court ruling in favor of a euro zone rescue
fund sent bullion to its highest since the end of February. Spot
gold was little changed at $1,731.59 an ounce by 0342
GMT, off a near six-month high of $1,746.20 hit on Wednesday
after a German constitutional court handed down a ruling in
favour of the euro zone's rescue fund.
* Fires engulf Pakistan factories killing 314 workers
* Taliban call on Afghans to avenge Americans over film
* U.S. asks Afghan leaders to help keep peace after video
(Reporting By Aisha Chowdhry)