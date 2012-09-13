Sept 13 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51 281 0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended slightly stronger at 94.52/94.58 to the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 94.58/94.63.

* Pakistani stocks ended higher on Wednesday as a rise in global stocks and commodity prices boosted sentiment and investors shopped for bargains. The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.42 percent, or 64.46 points, higher at 15,278.48, on volume of 208.11 million shares.

* Wall Street ended little changed on Wednesday, erasing early gains, as investors turned cautious before a Federal Reserve decision on another round of monetary stimulus to boost the economy. The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 9.99 points, or 0.07 percent, to 13,333.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index ended up 3.00 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,436.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 9.79 points, or 0.32 percent, to 3,114.31.

* Brent crude steadied near $116 a barrel on Thursday, after rising for five straight sessions, as traders awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision that is expected to include further stimulus action to bolster the world's largest economy. Brent's front-month October contract, which expires at the end of Thursday's session, eased six cents to $115.90 a barrel, after rising 56 cents the previous session. U.S. crude rose four cents to $97.05 a barrel.

* Gold was little changed on Thursday with investors awaiting a key Federal Reserve policy decision that may come a day after a German court ruling in favor of a euro zone rescue fund sent bullion to its highest since the end of February. Spot gold was little changed at $1,731.59 an ounce by 0342 GMT, off a near six-month high of $1,746.20 hit on Wednesday after a German constitutional court handed down a ruling in favour of the euro zone's rescue fund.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on

* Fires engulf Pakistan factories killing 314 workers

* [IDn:nL3E8KC3AA]

* Taliban call on Afghans to avenge Americans over film

* [IDn:nL3E8KC43C]

* U.S. asks Afghan leaders to help keep peace after video

* [IDn:nL3E8KC4EM] (Reporting By Aisha Chowdhry)