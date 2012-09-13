(Repeats to add coding with no changes to text) * Phoenix Mills rises 1.2 percent after Citigroup and UBS say the property developer has attracted good orders for its premium residential project in Bangalore. * According to both investment banks, Phoenix Mills has already sold about 700,000 square feet at an average of 7,200 rupees per square feet, leading to a potential cash flow of 5.3 billion rupees ($96.01 million) for 'One Bangalore West'. * Phoenix Mills will begin construction in October for the project on which it owns a 70 percent stake. * "We believe Bangalore's strong resi pre-sales response will further improve cash flow visibility over the next few years," UBS says in its note. ($1 = 55.2050 Indian rupees) (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)