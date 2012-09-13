* Idea Cellular gains 2 percent on market speculation the wireless services provider has increased local call tariffs for new pre-paid customers in the state of Madhya Pradesh. * Idea declines to comment on the market talk. * However, a source aware of the developments plays down the extent of tariffs. * "There is a minor tweak in just one of the prepaid plans. The tariff is now 1.2 paisa/2 seconds from 1 paisa earlier. And this is applicable only to the new customers," said a source with direct knowledge of the matter. * The source adds Idea has several other plans, "so it's not right to say Idea has raised tariffs in Madhya Pradesh circle by 20 percent" across the board. * Madhya Pradesh is one of Idea's strongest operating zones, where it had a 35 percent revenue market share in the three months ended June, according to data from the sector regulator. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/devidutta.tripathy@thomson euters.com)