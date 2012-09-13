* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1
bp to 8.19 percent.
* However, yields are off session low of 8.17 percent on doubts
about whether the government will announce a hike in fuel
prices.
* An Indian cabinet panel headed by Prime Minister Manmohan
Singh will meet in the evening. While the issue of fuel price
hike is not on the committee's agenda, it will likely be
discussed, three officials told Reuters.
* Traders also on hold ahead of August inflation data due on
Friday. WPI is expected to have accelerated 6.95 percent vs
July's 6.87 percent, according to a Reuters poll.
