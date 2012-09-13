* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1 bp to 8.19 percent. * However, yields are off session low of 8.17 percent on doubts about whether the government will announce a hike in fuel prices. * An Indian cabinet panel headed by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will meet in the evening. While the issue of fuel price hike is not on the committee's agenda, it will likely be discussed, three officials told Reuters. * Traders also on hold ahead of August inflation data due on Friday. WPI is expected to have accelerated 6.95 percent vs July's 6.87 percent, according to a Reuters poll. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)